Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Post $0.39 EPS

Brokerages expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,610 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,126.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,946,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,830,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

