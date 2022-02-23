Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIXT. TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth $3,312,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after acquiring an additional 241,260 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth $629,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.32 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.