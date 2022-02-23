Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIXT. TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth $3,312,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after acquiring an additional 241,260 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth $629,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.32 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.