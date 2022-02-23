Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $507.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) will announce $507.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $513.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $240.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

PTEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after buying an additional 277,805 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 160,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

