Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Post $0.69 EPS

Analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.53. 83,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,412. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

