Zacks: Analysts Expect Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BRF’s earnings. BRF posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRF will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BRF.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BRF by 3,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.54. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

