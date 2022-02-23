Zacks: Analysts Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Post $5.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7,371.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.
On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SRAX.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Dawson James boosted their price objective on SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.
NASDAQ:SRAX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 80,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,794. SRAX has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $121.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.89.
SRAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.
