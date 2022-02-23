Zacks: Analysts Expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to Post $0.56 EPS

Brokerages predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. S&T Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

STBA opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

