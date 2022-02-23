Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.38. Apple reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Shares of AAPL traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.07. The stock had a trading volume of 89,696,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,720,242. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.88. Apple has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

