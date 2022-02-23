Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Post $0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Banc of California posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of BANC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,160. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58,231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

