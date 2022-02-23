Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 240,176 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 49.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 91,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CFB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,707. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $821.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.28.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

