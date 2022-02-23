Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Hope Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,816 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 596,795 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. 9,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

