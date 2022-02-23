Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) will report ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

Shares of PRVB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. 934,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $406.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.74.

In other news, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 86.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after acquiring an additional 84,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 11.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.