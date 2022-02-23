Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.39). Southwest Airlines posted earnings per share of ($1.72) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

LUV traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.01. 7,065,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,713,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,010 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

