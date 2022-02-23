Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.95. Suncor Energy posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780,033 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,989 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,774,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,010,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,006 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

