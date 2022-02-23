Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Post Earnings of -$1.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.45). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($6.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to ($6.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.87) to ($1.69). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zai Lab.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.04.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab stock traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.22. 719,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,705. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.97. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $181.92.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

