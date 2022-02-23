Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Asensus Surgical’s earnings. Asensus Surgical reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asensus Surgical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asensus Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASXC. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

ASXC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 96,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,654. The company has a market cap of $160.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.52. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

