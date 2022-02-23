Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Asensus Surgical’s earnings. Asensus Surgical reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asensus Surgical.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asensus Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
ASXC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 96,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,654. The company has a market cap of $160.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.52. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.
About Asensus Surgical
Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.
