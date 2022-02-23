Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.52 Million

Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) to post $337.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $437.57 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $290.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $694.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $601.89 million to $809.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $691.14 million, with estimates ranging from $515.72 million to $923.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,589. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $57.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

