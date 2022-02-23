Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USPH traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.