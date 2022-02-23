Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USPH traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.