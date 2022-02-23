Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. Vericel reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vericel.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.94. 24,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,041. Vericel has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3,325.00 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 10.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

