Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) to Hold

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

APRE traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 3,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,784. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.07.

In other news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 54,866 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.