Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to Hold

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GHL. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

NYSE GHL traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 38,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,820. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $325.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 55.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $2,715,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.7% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 702,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 70,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 64,750 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

