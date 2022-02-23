Zacks Investment Research Lowers InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Sell

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “InterDigital reported healthy fourth-quarter 2021 results, with both the bottom line and top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is focused on securing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets as it aims to become a leading developer of technology solutions for the mobile industry and IoT. The licensing agreement with Sony underscores its portfolio strength across several key technologies related to cellular wireless. InterDigital is poised to gain from future growth opportunities fueled by the 5G rollout. However, high research and development costs strain InterDigital’s margins. Its policy of acquiring companies adds to integration risks. Stiff competition and an uncertain macroeconomic environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic might hinder its momentum to some extent.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IDCC. TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

IDCC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in InterDigital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 108,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 20,488 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 682.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 172,809 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

