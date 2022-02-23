Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches Market Cap of $311,605.82

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $311,605.82 and approximately $6,477.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00044178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.75 or 0.06988181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,180.21 or 1.00125922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

