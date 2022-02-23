Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $490,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ZNTL traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $47.69. 370,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,304. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.76.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
