Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $490,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ZNTL traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $47.69. 370,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,304. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

