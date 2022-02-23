Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZM. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $124.71 and a fifty-two week high of $440.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.68.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,254,669 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

