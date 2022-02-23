ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 854.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 387,043 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $27,139,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 248,209 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $17,491,288.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,281,443 shares of company stock worth $379,351,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,611,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,442,000 after buying an additional 492,275 shares during the period. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,096,000 after buying an additional 1,444,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

