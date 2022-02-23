Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 415 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 415 price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZURN. HSBC set a CHF 492 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 500 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 450 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 473.90.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.