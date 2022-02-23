Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of ZYME stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.97. 39,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

