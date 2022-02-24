-$0.04 EPS Expected for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valens Semiconductor.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VLN. Bank of America assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $366,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Valens Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.