$0.07 EPS Expected for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on NOTV. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of Inotiv stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 350,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.02 million, a PE ratio of -125.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

In related news, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,518.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Cole Davis acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,556 shares of company stock worth $400,195. Corporate insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Inotiv by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

