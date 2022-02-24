$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,038,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,832. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $808.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,355 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 699,449 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 582,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 578,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $3,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

