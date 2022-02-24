-$0.30 EPS Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flux Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.31). Flux Power reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 87.33% and a negative net margin of 50.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 770,429 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flux Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Flux Power by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Flux Power by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 231,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 123,519 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,015. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.95. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

