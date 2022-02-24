$0.46 EPS Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

