-$0.60 EPS Expected for Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) to report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ earnings. Indaptus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.92) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Indaptus Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDP opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.25. Indaptus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $28.83.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

