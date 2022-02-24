$0.69 EPS Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Main Street Capital.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $47.13.
Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.