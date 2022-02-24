$0.69 EPS Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Main Street Capital.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after buying an additional 42,039 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

