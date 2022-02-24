-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). Teekay Tankers posted earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay Tankers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.26. 2,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $413.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth about $360,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 1,239,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $885,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

