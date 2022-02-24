$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings. Ameren posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $83.25. 1,259,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average of $85.93. Ameren has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 15.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 110.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 37,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

