$1.42 Million in Sales Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $830,000.00. Arcimoto reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $5.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 million to $5.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcimoto.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,361. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.37. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arcimoto by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 133,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcimoto by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arcimoto by 20.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 224,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcimoto by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Arcimoto by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the period. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

