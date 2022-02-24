$1.76 EPS Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) will report earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.04. Methanex reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Methanex by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 545,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,622. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

