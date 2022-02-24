$10.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will announce $10.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.43 billion. Nucor posted sales of $7.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $35.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $40.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,936,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,493. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

