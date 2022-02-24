10,060 Shares in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHPM. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in CHP Merger by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after buying an additional 1,025,712 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in CHP Merger by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 892,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 565,059 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in CHP Merger by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 350,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 281,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CHP Merger by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 181,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CHP Merger by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,786,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after buying an additional 151,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHPM opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. CHP Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

