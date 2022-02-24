10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells $28,292.40 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded up $6.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,717. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.72. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXG. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

