134,319 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Bought by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 93,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,516,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 41,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

BATS GOVT opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.