$142.54 Million in Sales Expected for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will post $142.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.20 million and the highest is $142.87 million. Civeo posted sales of $133.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year sales of $577.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.80 million to $577.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $614.87 million, with estimates ranging from $606.90 million to $622.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Civeo.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,636 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $171,504.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,134 shares of company stock worth $2,239,838. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 115,909 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 289,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Civeo by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Civeo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Civeo by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVEO traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.90. 16,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,698. Civeo has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $312.08 million, a P/E ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.33.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

