145 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 145 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $282.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

