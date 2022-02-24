14,833 Shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 46.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

THS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:THS opened at $40.51 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.18.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

