15,851 Shares in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,851 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $499.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.28. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

