1,650 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $133.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

