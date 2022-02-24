$168.16 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) to report sales of $168.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.31 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $169.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $693.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $696.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $748.96 million, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $759.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTLF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,593,000 after buying an additional 83,078 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,793,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,057,000 after buying an additional 130,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

