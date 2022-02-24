$19.83 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will announce $19.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.28 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $52.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $83.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.42 million to $88.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $167.26 million, with estimates ranging from $160.01 million to $178.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MacroGenics.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in MacroGenics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,441,000 after purchasing an additional 201,534 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in MacroGenics by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after purchasing an additional 106,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 799,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

